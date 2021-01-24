Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FLC opened at $23.32 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.19.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

