Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Flow Traders from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLTDF opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.80. Flow Traders has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $37.41.

Flow Traders Company Profile

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as similar financial products.

