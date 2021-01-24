Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FVI. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.68.

TSE:FVI opened at C$9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$12.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.02.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$111.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 56,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total value of C$463,084.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,589,000.21.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

