Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortuna Silver Mines.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.97.

Shares of NYSE FSM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. 3,287,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

