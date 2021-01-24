Fortuna Trading Down 22.5% This Week (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Fortuna token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $382,026.15 and $1,631.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.63 or 0.00784392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00054215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.07 or 0.04538286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017858 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna (FOTA) is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io.

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

