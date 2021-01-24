Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $67.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,013.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $194,294.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,308.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Forward Air by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Forward Air by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $80.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.25. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $82.32.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Forward Air will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

