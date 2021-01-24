Freeman Gold (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Given Buy Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Freeman Gold (OTCMKTS:FMANF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a $1.10 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMANF opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Freeman Gold has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.89.

Get Freeman Gold alerts:

Freeman Gold Company Profile

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.