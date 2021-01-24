Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Shares Up 8.2%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) shot up 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $38.73. 214,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 216,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FREQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 27,586 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,063,992.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,869.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 1,120 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $47,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,854,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,803,522. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,778 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,558,000 after acquiring an additional 222,222 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,362,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after acquiring an additional 851,444 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.