Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FSNUY. Barclays raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nord/LB reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

