Freyrchain (FREC) Reaches Market Cap of $67,840.15

Freyrchain (CURRENCY:FREC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Freyrchain has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Freyrchain has a market cap of $67,840.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of Freyrchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Freyrchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.60 or 0.00785694 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00053923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.11 or 0.04571628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017852 BTC.

Freyrchain Token Profile

FREC is a token. Freyrchain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Freyrchain is medium.com/@freyrchain. Freyrchain’s official Twitter account is @freyrchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Freyrchain is /r/Freyrchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Freyrchain’s official website is www.freyrchain.org.

Freyrchain Token Trading

Freyrchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freyrchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freyrchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freyrchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

