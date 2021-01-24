FunFair (FUN) Achieves Market Cap of $114.77 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $114.77 million and $3.42 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FunFair has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FunFair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00076723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.69 or 0.00819865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00053156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.02 or 0.04458832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018206 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FUN is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.