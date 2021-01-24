Fusion Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Fusion token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000575 BTC on exchanges. Fusion has a market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $989,007.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,764.75 or 0.99158969 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003519 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,286,120 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,716,363 tokens. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.