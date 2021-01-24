Futu’s (FUTU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BOCOM International assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a c rating to a d- rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Futu alerts:

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 118.92 and a beta of 1.76. Futu has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $101.03.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth about $34,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.