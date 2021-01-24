FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hess in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($3.06) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.98). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Hess alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

Shares of HES opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.86. Hess has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $67.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,785,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,735,000 after buying an additional 189,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hess by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,063,000 after buying an additional 352,859 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,929,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,903,000 after buying an additional 178,621 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hess by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,276,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,183,000 after buying an additional 181,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd increased its stake in Hess by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,357,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,674,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.