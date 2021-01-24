FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sanofi in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Sanofi stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Sanofi by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 70,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 97,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 71,329 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 1,498.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 161,326 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

