FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hugo Boss AG Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hugo Boss in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hugo Boss’ FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $622.98 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 6.30%.

BOSSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BOSSY stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

