G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.29

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.29 and traded as high as $20.91. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 3,153 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $275.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.29.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of G. Willi-Food International worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushroom, artichoke, bean, asparagu, caper, corn kernel, baby corn, palm heart, vine leave, sour pickle, mixed pickled vegetable, pickled pepper, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomato products; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.