Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to report sales of $18.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.41 million. Gaia posted sales of $14.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year sales of $66.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.55 million to $66.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $80.05 million, with estimates ranging from $79.84 million to $80.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

GAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

In other Gaia news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gaia by 522.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 15.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 92.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaia in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Gaia has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $186.08 million, a P/E ratio of -64.66, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

