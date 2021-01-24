Gala (GALA) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $8.72 million and approximately $66,933.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gala has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00054946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00128359 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00076631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00280749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00070892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00040210 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

