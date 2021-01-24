GameCredits Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.72 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and $56,559.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.18 or 0.00435284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000206 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000276 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,334,515 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

