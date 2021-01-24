GB Group plc (GBG.L) (LON:GBG) Shares Gap Up to $888.00

GB Group plc (GBG.L) (LON:GBG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $888.00, but opened at $930.00. GB Group plc (GBG.L) shares last traded at $882.00, with a volume of 41,326 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 74.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 905.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 796.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from GB Group plc (GBG.L)’s previous dividend of $2.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. GB Group plc (GBG.L)’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

In other news, insider David John Wilson purchased 20,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 874 ($11.42) per share, with a total value of £183,356.46 ($239,556.39).

GB Group plc (GBG.L) Company Profile (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

