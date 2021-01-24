GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

GEAGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,931. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

