Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Cut to Hold at Pareto Securities

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

GRRMF opened at $106.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.90. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of $71.41 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

