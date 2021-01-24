GET Protocol (GET) Achieves Market Cap of $4.33 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $69,124.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00076755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.42 or 0.00818326 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00053946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.32 or 0.04564824 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017871 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.