Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Glencore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Glencore has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

