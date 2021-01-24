Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GBT. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,038,000 after purchasing an additional 772,248 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.