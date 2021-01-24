Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Star Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.58.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $431.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 41.29% and a negative return on equity of 189.63%. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Star Resources will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 25,771 shares during the last quarter. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

