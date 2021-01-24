Graft (GRFT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. Graft has a total market cap of $189,416.84 and approximately $5.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graft has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. One Graft coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.46 or 0.00432239 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000859 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000613 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network.

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars.

