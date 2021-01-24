Graft Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Graft has a total market cap of $197,969.02 and approximately $5.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graft has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.86 or 0.00417674 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000806 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

