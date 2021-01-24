Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,292.23 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,179.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,661.64.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.