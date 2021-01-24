Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.88.

GPK stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,604,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,442,000 after buying an additional 427,930 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after buying an additional 428,128 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,318,000 after buying an additional 299,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $1,103,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

