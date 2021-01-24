GravityCoin (GXX) Price Tops $0.0155 on Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One GravityCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $79,392.01 and $672.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00054630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00128281 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00075800 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00280699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00070807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00039733 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,117,520 tokens. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin.

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

