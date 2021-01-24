Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.21-2.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $275.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.65 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

