Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 1,575,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,319,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 59.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.41%.

In other Greenpro Capital news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,396,760.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

