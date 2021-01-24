Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GRFS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grifols currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. Grifols has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grifols will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grifols during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Grifols by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,566,000. 15.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

