Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,105 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.92.

In other news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 4,054 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $152,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $158,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 585,431 shares of company stock worth $22,318,956 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO opened at $39.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.65 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

