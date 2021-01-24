GXChain Market Cap Reaches $25.88 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $25.88 million and approximately $13.61 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000118 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,934,056 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

