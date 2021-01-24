H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd.

H.B. Fuller has increased its dividend by 9.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

FUL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $164,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.