Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $15,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

HASI opened at $67.08 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

