Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HASI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

HASI stock opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

In other news, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at $10,244,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

