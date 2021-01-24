Hashgard Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.15 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $11.15 million and approximately $18,608.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hashgard has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Hashgard token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00074069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.19 or 0.00733337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.45 or 0.04403950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017764 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hashgard Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars.

