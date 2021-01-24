Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) a €62.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEM. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €63.94 ($75.23).

Shares of NEM opened at €60.45 ($71.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €59.11 and a 200-day moving average of €62.20. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 70.93. Nemetschek SE has a one year low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a one year high of €74.35 ($87.47).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

