Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Sell

Guggenheim lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Guggenheim currently has $30.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $43.00.

HE opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $641.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,835,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,998,000 after purchasing an additional 464,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 58.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 193,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 136,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 62.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 87,305 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

