HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Dawson James lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

NASDAQ AZRX opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.35). Research analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The company's therapeutic products are administered to patients as oral non-systemic biologics. Its lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients.

