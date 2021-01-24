HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company which seeks to acquire and grow attractive businesses. The company’s operating segments consists of Manufacturing, Marine Services, Insurance, Utilities, Telecommunications, Life Sciences and Other. Its operating subsidiaries consists of Schuff International Inc., is a steel fabricator and erector primarily in the United States and Global Marine Systems Limited, provider of engineering and underwater services on submarine cables. HC2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

HCHC stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. HC2 has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $4.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $173.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.36.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that HC2 will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HC2 news, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 1,062,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,759,511.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares in the company, valued at $119,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 197,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $689,442.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,747 shares in the company, valued at $117,777.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,453,272 shares of company stock worth $5,099,837. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 110.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

