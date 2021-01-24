Head-To-Head Contrast: TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) versus Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of TBG Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TBG Diagnostics has a beta of -11.71, indicating that its stock price is 1,271% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TBG Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TBG Diagnostics and Canopy Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TBG Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 3 9 3 1 2.13

Canopy Growth has a consensus target price of $31.51, indicating a potential downside of 6.78%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than TBG Diagnostics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and Canopy Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TBG Diagnostics $2.33 million N/A $530,000.00 N/A N/A Canopy Growth $297.34 million 42.41 -$993.37 million $1.32 25.61

TBG Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats TBG Diagnostics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TBG Diagnostics Company Profile

TBG Diagnostics Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics kits, instruments, and services in Taiwan and China. It provides ExProbe HLA and HPA kits for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and human platelet antigens (HPA) allele genotyping, which uses real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques with sequence specific primers and probes; Morgan SSP HLA kits for determining HLA alleles using PCR techniques with sequence specific primers; HLAssure SBT HLA Kits for transplantation donor selection; and AccuType SBT analysis software to analyze sequences from all ab1 based files. The company also offers Morgan SSPal HLA Typing Analysis Software, a gel result interpretation software; HLA typing services that offer low to high resolution using PCR fragment analysis (SSP) and DNA sequencing (SBT); QPCR Q6000, a six-channel real time PCR instrument; QzNGS NGS that provides high resolution HLA genotyping; and COVID-19 testing kits. It serves clinical labs, blood centers, and bone marrow registry labs. The company was formerly known as Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to TBG Diagnostics Limited in December 2015. TBG Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 1989 is based in Greenslopes, Australia.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

