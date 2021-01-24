Head-To-Head Review: Lufax (NYSE:LU) versus Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Lufax (NYSE:LU) and Sprott (NYSE:SII) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax N/A N/A N/A Sprott 20.90% 8.15% 6.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lufax and Sprott’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sprott $72.50 million 10.36 $10.20 million $0.04 736.00

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than Lufax.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lufax and Sprott, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 0 3 4 0 2.57 Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00

Lufax currently has a consensus target price of $17.20, suggesting a potential upside of 11.33%. Sprott has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Sprott’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sprott is more favorable than Lufax.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sprott beats Lufax on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class. The Company has implemented a unique, capital-light, hub-and-spoke business model combining purpose-built technology applications, extensive data, and financial services expertise to effectively facilitate the right products to the right customers.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

