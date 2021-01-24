Head to Head Review: Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) vs. GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Pzena Investment Management has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 4.07, suggesting that its share price is 307% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Pzena Investment Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 53.3% of Pzena Investment Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pzena Investment Management and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management 2.46% 10.22% 5.43% GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -10.80% -4.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pzena Investment Management and GlassBridge Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management $150.75 million 4.05 $8.46 million N/A N/A GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 14.00 $20.20 million N/A N/A

GlassBridge Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pzena Investment Management.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pzena Investment Management and GlassBridge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pzena Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pzena Investment Management beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiary, Adara Asset Management LLC operates owns and operates an asset management business and a sports investment platform in the United States. It offers investment advisory services, including management of composition of each fund's portfolio, conducting investment research, monitoring compliance, risk management, and distributing regulatory reports to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company also manages traditional liquid investments for third party clients, and engages in proprietary trading. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.