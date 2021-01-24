Head-To-Head Survey: Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) and ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) and ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Focus Universal and ClearSign Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Universal 0 0 0 0 N/A ClearSign Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

ClearSign Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.76%. Given ClearSign Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ClearSign Technologies is more favorable than Focus Universal.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Focus Universal and ClearSign Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Universal $1.46 million 112.22 -$3.18 million N/A N/A ClearSign Technologies $530,000.00 225.04 -$8.48 million ($0.32) -12.41

Focus Universal has higher revenue and earnings than ClearSign Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of ClearSign Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.1% of Focus Universal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of ClearSign Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Focus Universal has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearSign Technologies has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Universal and ClearSign Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Universal -198.95% -54.89% -49.57% ClearSign Technologies N/A -77.84% -63.93%

Summary

ClearSign Technologies beats Focus Universal on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Focus Universal

Focus Universal Inc. develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. The company offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device with a universal sensor node and gateway system that uses a computer or mobile device as the output display module that displays the readings of various probe modules. Its smart instrumentation platform (USIP) utilizes mobile devices or computers to communicate with smart devices, such as sensors, probes, and controllers to monitor and control any functions. The company also offers digital sensors and horticultural sensors, as well as universal smart controller (USC), a controller device. Further, it provides filter and handheld meter products, including fan speed adjuster, carbon filter, and HEPA filtration devices, as well as digital light and quantum par meters. Focus Universal Inc. sells its air filtration systems through distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Ontario, California.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters. The company was formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation and changed its name ClearSign Technologies Corporation in November 2019. ClearSign Technologies Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

