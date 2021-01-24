Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

HTA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of HTA opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 193.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 218,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,806 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 47,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.